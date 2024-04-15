Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 664 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,713,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 179,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $89.39 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

