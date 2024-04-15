Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $597,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of News by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in News by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in News by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $25.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

