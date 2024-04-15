BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.44

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 8500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

BeWhere Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of C$35.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

