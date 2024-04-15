BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Lessened by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 53,084 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 422.1% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,866,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.9 %

BHP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,051. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.