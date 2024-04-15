BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of BCAB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.86. 598,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $137.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCAB. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioAtla from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 666.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.