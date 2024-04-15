Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 23rd

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Biophytis Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPTS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 286,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Biophytis has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.22.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

