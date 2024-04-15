Bison Wealth LLC Buys 12,453 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF makes up about 1.5% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLJP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. 101,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,596. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

