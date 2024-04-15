Bison Wealth LLC Buys 341 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $231.43. 661,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,608. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

