Bison Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 23,591 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 43,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.59. 6,135,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,992. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

