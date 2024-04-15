Bison Wealth LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.0 %

ADI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.36. 545,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,740. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.