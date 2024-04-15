Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 431,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,827,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,999,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.11. 4,235,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,726,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.