Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 1,333 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

WFC stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.44. 8,048,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,433,594. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $203.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.79.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

