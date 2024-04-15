Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 8,477 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 220,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.95.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

