Bison Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.38. The company had a trading volume of 635,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,976. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

