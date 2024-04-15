Bison Wealth LLC Sells 254 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.46. 128,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,805. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

