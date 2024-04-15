Bison Wealth LLC Sells 307 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $54.24. 483,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

