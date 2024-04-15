Bison Wealth LLC Sells 409 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.99 and a 200-day moving average of $280.75. The company has a market capitalization of $193.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.17.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

