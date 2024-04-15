Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.91 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,245.79 billion and $43.91 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $63,290.56 on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.10 or 0.00801219 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00040428 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00105446 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,683,700 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

