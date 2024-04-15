Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Update

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
NASDAQ BTDR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.70. 800,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $638.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.70.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
