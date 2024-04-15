Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BTDR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Shares of BTDR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 421,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $644.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

