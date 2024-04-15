BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at about $88,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

