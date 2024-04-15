BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BAB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. 511,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,010. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.