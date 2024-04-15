BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,664 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $24.51. 37,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,865. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

