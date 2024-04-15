BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.6 %

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 499,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

