BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.76 and its 200 day moving average is $172.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

