BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.73. 667,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,143. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.