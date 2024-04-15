BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,102,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,330,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $131.46. 488,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.