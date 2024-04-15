BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $978,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,699 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

IAU traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.20. 4,413,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,243. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $45.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.