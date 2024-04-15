BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.79. The company had a trading volume of 128,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

