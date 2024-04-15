BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 321.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.95. 156,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,819. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.04.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.