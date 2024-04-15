BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $246,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $82,124,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $7,885,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Fiserv stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,577. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

