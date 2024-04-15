BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $48,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.90. 585,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,807. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.24.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

