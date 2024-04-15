BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,734 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.41. 176,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.53. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

