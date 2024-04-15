BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes $82,000 Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.85. 91,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,424. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

