Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after buying an additional 1,525,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after buying an additional 2,336,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after buying an additional 473,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $67.44. 6,527,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374,410. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

