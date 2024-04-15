Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.9 %

TER traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.96. 491,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

