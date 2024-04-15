Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AerCap by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after buying an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in AerCap by 123.7% during the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after buying an additional 1,588,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $70,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AerCap by 112.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after buying an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AER. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AerCap stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 527,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,150. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

