Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.74. 1,243,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,716. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.