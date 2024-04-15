Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,261,000 after buying an additional 296,676 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.20. 2,625,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

