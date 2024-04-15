Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 209,177 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11,939.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 209,177 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 1.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.08. 7,263,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,617,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.