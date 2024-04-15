Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 592 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,017,000.

SCHE traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. 898,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,731. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

