Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 1.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $185,164,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.05. 1,712,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,838. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.