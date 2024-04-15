Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 13,569 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.27. 3,424,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,668. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

