Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

XBI stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.38. 8,397,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,660,618. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

