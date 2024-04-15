Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMB. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

LMB traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.02. 59,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

