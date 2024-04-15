Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,313 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after buying an additional 515,191 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after acquiring an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $721,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.81. 3,296,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

