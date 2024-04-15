BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOX. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

Get BOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOX

BOX Trading Down 1.3 %

BOX stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.84. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $380,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,792,204 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,064,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,810,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.