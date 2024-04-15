Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

BFH opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $895,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock worth $6,323,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the second quarter worth $62,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

