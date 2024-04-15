Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) vs. World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Financial Review

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) and World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and World Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 13.87% 26.24% 3.34% World Acceptance 11.82% 13.47% 4.83%

Volatility and Risk

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Acceptance has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 4 6 2 0 1.83 World Acceptance 2 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bread Financial and World Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bread Financial presently has a consensus price target of $36.55, indicating a potential upside of 6.61%. World Acceptance has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential downside of 58.44%. Given Bread Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than World Acceptance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bread Financial and World Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $5.17 billion 0.33 $718.00 million $14.32 2.39 World Acceptance $616.55 million 1.33 $21.23 million $11.54 11.68

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than World Acceptance. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of World Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of World Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bread Financial beats World Acceptance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About World Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships. It serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, such as banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses, and credit card lenders. World Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.