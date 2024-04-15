Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Holdings Trimmed by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,790 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC owned about 1.02% of Bridge Investment Group worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after buying an additional 434,346 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,373,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 156,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 154,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,083,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

BRDG traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 198,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,069. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Bridge Investment Group had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is -62.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

